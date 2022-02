Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has hired its newest associate, Erica Kolo, who has joined the Corporate Law and Mergers and Acquisitions practices in the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Kolo advises a wide range of business owners in transactional matters, mergers and acquisitions and tax strategies. She guides clients every step of the way through due diligence, writing contracts and purchase agreements, handling stock sales and more to help them achieve their business goals.