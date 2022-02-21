Quantcast
Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins February 21, 2022 7:00 am

Darryl Clarence Agnew appeals a judgment of conviction, following a jury trial, of possession of between one and five grams of cocaine, with the intent to deliver, as a second or subsequent offense.

