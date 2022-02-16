Foley & Lardner embarking again on Street Law program

Foley & Lardner Milwaukee headquarters will soon begin its annual Street Law program in partnership with the national Boys and Girls Club of America.

The program informs high school students from low-income families and diverse backgrounds about careers in the law.

The eight-week program, led by the firm partner Nick Welle and team, is meant to encourage diversity in the legal profession. It will start on Feb. 23 and ends May 4. Foley’s Milwaukee headquarters is at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The sessions will cover topics ranging from contracts, copyrights to employment law and more. At the end of the program, the students will take part in a mock trial. The long-range is for the students to return to Foley once they graduate college.

There are also summer internships for high school students who complete the program.