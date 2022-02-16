Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

By: Derek Hawkins February 16, 2022 6:00 am

We review a report filed by Referee Jean A. DiMotto, recommending the court suspend Attorney Walter W. Stern, III's license to practice law for a period of 45 days for three counts of professional misconduct.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo