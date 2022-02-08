Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Postconviction Relief – Evidentiary Hearing

Postconviction Relief – Evidentiary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins February 8, 2022 6:00 am

Lamont Donnell Sholar, pro se, appeals his judgment of conviction for five counts related to sex trafficking and the circuit court order denying his motion for postconviction relief without a hearing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo