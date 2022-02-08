Quantcast
Court Error – Abuse of Discretion

By: Derek Hawkins February 8, 2022 6:00 am

It is criminal “distribut[ion]” of child pornography within the meaning of 18 U.S.C. § 2252(a)(2) to knowingly make a file containing child pornography available for others to access and download via a peer-to-peer filesharing network.

