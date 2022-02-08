Barlament joins Reinhart’s Employee Benefits Practice

John Barlament has joined Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren’s Employee Benefits Practice as a shareholder.

For nearly 25 years, Barlament has counseled plan fiduciaries, employers, multiemployer plans, pharmacy benefit managers, insurers, insurance brokers, third-party administrators and other plan service providers on a range of employee benefit matters. With a focus on health and welfare plan matters, he has assisted hundreds of clients with questions and strategies related to a variety of employee benefit laws, including ERISA; HIPAA; the Affordable Care Act; the Consolidated Appropriations Act; the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act; and others.

His experience led him to author what many consider the nation’s premier manual on the HIPAA privacy and security rules for employee benefit plans, HIPAA Portability, Privacy & Security; as well as a leading manual on health reimbursement arrangements, health savings accounts and wellness plans, Consumer-Driven Health Care. He is a noted national speaker on these topics.