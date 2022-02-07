Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / ADEA Violation

ADEA Violation

By: Derek Hawkins February 7, 2022 6:00 am

Joel Reinebold applied to be the head baseball coach of Indiana University South Bend (“IUSB”). After IUSB declined to hire Reinebold, he sued IUSB, Athletic Director Steve Bruce, and Assistant Athletic Director Tom Norris under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (“ADEA”) and 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo