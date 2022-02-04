Foley adds Schurle in its Energy Sector

Adam Schurle has joined Foley & Lardner as a partner in its Taxation Practice Group and member of the Energy Sector. He will be based out of Foley’s Milwaukee office.

Schurle brings nearly a decade of experience counseling on general and energy industry-specific tax matters. He advises clients on a variety of federal, state and local tax issues, including entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, renewable power tax equity transactions, S corporations and tax controversy matters. A significant portion of Schurle’s practice focuses on tax advice for cooperatives, both exempt and non-exempt, advising clients on organizational and transactional aspects of cooperative tax law, including restructuring issues and maintaining tax-exempt status.

Schurle regularly assists clients engaged in the energy industry, with an emphasis on renewable energy. He counsels project developers, owners and investors on wind, solar, geothermal, municipal solid waste and biomass, and other renewable energy projects, helping these clients qualify for federal, state, and local tax incentives and implement transaction structures that maximize the value of those incentives.

Schurle’s work in renewable energy includes analyzing state income, property, sales and use, and transfer tax issues related to renewable energy project development. Additionally, he counsels oil and gas companies in matters pertaining to cost and percentage depletion and intangible drilling costs.

Schurle is admitted to practice in Nevada and Minnesota and has applied for admission to the Wisconsin Bar.