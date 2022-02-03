Morrison, Chmurski elected as shareholders at OCHDL

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing Attorneys Britany Morrison and Nicholas Chmurski were recently elected as shareholders of the firm.

Morrison has been with the firm since 2019. Prior to joining OCHDL, she worked at a “Big Four” public accounting firm utilizing her certified public accounting license to help clients manage regulatory compliance risks and enhance returns. She focuses on helping clients effectively manage one of their most significant costs — taxes — by advising clients on a variety of federal, state and local, private wealth, employee benefit, real estate, tax-exempt and controversy tax matters. Morrison was recently selected for inclusion in the 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Stars List.

Chmurski has been with the firm since 2017 and is a member of the firm’s Business Law Real Estate and Construction Groups. He focuses his time helping businesses and developers acquire, sell and lease real estate. Chmurski also works closely with issues related to creditors’ rights, including business receiverships and bankruptcies and was recently selected for inclusion in the 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Stars List.