Hupy and Abraham Attorney James Carlson has been selected to the 2022 Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star list. This is the fourth year in a row that Carlson has been selected to the Rising Star list.

Carlson has been an attorney at Hupy and Abraham since 2016. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in 2007 and received his law degree from Marquette University Law School in 2012.