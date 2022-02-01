Foley & Lardner promotes 6 to partner

Foley & Lardner LLP has announced the election and elevation of Joe Higgins, Jennifer Hennessey, Josh Roling, Louis Wahl, Chris King, and Nick Zepnnick to partner status as of Feb. 1.

Joseph Higgins, Business Law: Higgins is a business lawyer with Foley & Lardner. He is a member of the firm’s Estates and Trusts Practice and focuses his practice on estate planning and administration, representing owners of closely-held businesses, private equity fund principals and other ultra-high net worth individuals and their families across the country in connection with tax-efficient wealth transfers, charitable giving and business succession planning.

Jennifer Hennessy, Intellectual Property: Hennessy is a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney and advises clients, ranging from multinational corporations to startups, on all aspects of compliance with data privacy and security laws. Her work focuses on health care privacy and security and she advises a broad array of clients in the telemedicine and digital health industry in particular. Hennessy holds Certified Information Privacy Professional – United States and Europe credentials from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Joshua Roling, Business Law: Roling is a real estate lawyer within the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group, as well as the Energy and Sports Industry Teams. He represents real estate developers, investors, owners and tenants in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and sales, development, leasing, New Market Tax Credit financing, tax increment financing, private placements and zoning.

Louis Wahl IV, Business Law: Wahl is a business lawyer and a member of the firm’s Finance and Financial Institutions Practice. He represents corporate borrowers in a variety of domestic and international finance transactions, including syndicated and bilateral financings, secured and unsecured financings, second lien financings, asset-based facilities, working capital facilities and recapitalizations. He also represents issuers in public and private offerings of debt securities.

Christopher King, Intellectual Property: King is an intellectual property lawyer and a member of the firm’s Mechanical and Electromechanical Technologies Practice and the Energy, Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Solutions Industry Teams. He provides a broad range of intellectual property services, focusing his work on patent counseling, IP-focused commercial agreements and IP transaction counseling.

Nicholas Zepnick, Intellectual Property: Zepnick is an intellectual property lawyer who collaborates with clients to harvest new ideas, reduce risk in connection with product launch efforts and negotiate technology-related agreements. His approach is practical, shaped by a role as virtual in-house IP counsel for a client. Zepnick supports a range of clients, including many in the vocational vehicle, outdoor products and pharmaceutical products spaces.