Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / WLJ People / Former judicial law clerk Davies elected to Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County’s Board of Directors

Former judicial law clerk Davies elected to Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County’s Board of Directors

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF January 28, 2022 2:50 pm

Jennifer Thompson Davies

Jennifer Thompson Davies

Jennifer Thompson Davies, an attorney and former business law instructor at Carroll University and a former judicial law clerk for District II of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, is one of four new members elected to the Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County’s Board of Directors.

Davies is co-chair of the Advisory Board for Family Service of Waukesha and has been active in several area nonprofit organizations. She is a current member of the WGF Grants Committee.

The other newly elected members of the WGF Board are Tracy Josetti, Heather Nino and Marcia Rupp.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo