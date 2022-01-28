Former judicial law clerk Davies elected to Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County’s Board of Directors

Jennifer Thompson Davies, an attorney and former business law instructor at Carroll University and a former judicial law clerk for District II of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, is one of four new members elected to the Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County’s Board of Directors.

Davies is co-chair of the Advisory Board for Family Service of Waukesha and has been active in several area nonprofit organizations. She is a current member of the WGF Grants Committee.

The other newly elected members of the WGF Board are Tracy Josetti, Heather Nino and Marcia Rupp.