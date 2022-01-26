Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Termination of Parental Rights – Abuse of Discretion

Termination of Parental Rights – Abuse of Discretion

By: Derek Hawkins January 26, 2022 8:33 am

In these consolidated appeals, B.J. challenges the circuit court’s entry of partial summary judgment in the grounds phase of a termination of parental rights (TPR) proceeding as to his three minor children, “Ben,” “Mary,” and “George.”

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo