Wisconsin budget forecast improves by $2.9 billion

Wisconsin budget forecast improves by $2.9 billion

By: Associated Press January 25, 2022 1:17 pm

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's budget picture improved by nearly $2.9 billion with a revised forecast released Tuesday driven by higher-than-expected tax collections that will force the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide whether to spend the surplus, save it or put it toward tax cuts. The Republican leader of the Senate said the money ...

