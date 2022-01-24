Foley names Daljit Doogal next chairman and CEO

Foley & Lardner has named Daljit Doogal its next chairman and chief executive officer.

His term will begin later this spring. Doogal will succeed Jay Rothman, who has served as Foley’s Chairman and CEO since 2011 and has been appointed the next president of the University of Wisconsin System.

Doogal is a partner and business lawyer in Foley’s Detroit office. He is a member of the firm’s management committee and has previously held numerous leadership positions at the firm, including managing partner of the Detroit office and chairman of the firm’s business law department, and was intricately involved in the development of the firm’s strategic plan.

Doogal is a member of the firm’s manufacturing sector and the transactions, private equity and venture capital and international practice groups. He started at Foley as an associate in 2001 and was elevated to partner in 2006. He represents automotive and manufacturing companies, venture capital/private equity funds, financial institutions, and other publicly and privately held businesses.