Home / Case Digests / Foreclosure – Junior Lienholder

By: Derek Hawkins January 20, 2022 8:15 am

Heartland Credit Union brought a mortgage foreclosure action against Chocolaterian LLC in the Dane County Circuit Court. Heartland appeals an order of the circuit court which granted the motion of Duane Beckett, a junior lienholder, to confirm a sheriff’s sale of real property belonging to Chocolaterian (“the property”).

