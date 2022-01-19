Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Writ of Mandamus – Public Records

Writ of Mandamus – Public Records

By: Derek Hawkins January 19, 2022 8:36 am

Cheri Mastel appeals from an order of the circuit court denying her petition for a writ of mandamus that sought to compel the School District of Elmbrook (District) to provide her with...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo