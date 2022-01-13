Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Briggs & Stratton bankruptcy agreement to provide $200K for worker’s comp claims

Briggs & Stratton bankruptcy agreement to provide $200K for worker’s comp claims

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF January 13, 2022 9:35 am

Employees of Briggs & Stratton who were injured at the now-bankrupt company will have an additional $200,000 fund to draw worker’s compensation from, thanks to a court decision.

Tagged with:

About WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo