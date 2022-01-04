DeWitt promotes Davis, Hills, Rohlfing to partner

DeWitt LLP law firm has promoted Laura Davis, Matthew Hills and Jordan Rohlfing to partner.

Davis practices from DeWitt’s Madison office and is a litigator in DeWitt’s Litigation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment Relations, and Background Screening practice groups. Her practice focuses on enforcing and defending violations of federal statutory laws in federal courts and administrative agencies nationwide. She earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and a bachelor’s from the University of Illinois. Davis is a member of the American Bar Association, Dane County Bar Association, and Western District of Wisconsin Bar Association.

Hills practices from DeWitt’s Brookfield office and is a member of the Business and Intellectual Property practice groups. He has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, with a special focus on Employee Stock Ownership Plan transactions and using ESOPs as a succession-planning tool. Hills advises clients at all stages, from business formation to well-established companies both large and small. He earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School and a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Hills is a member of the Wisconsin ESOP Association, the National Center for Employee Ownership, the Milwaukee Bar Association, the United Performing Arts Fund and is a volunteer with the Milwaukee Justice Center Mobile Legal Clinic.

Rohlfing practices from DeWitt’s Madison office, where she is an active member of the firm’s Litigation, Labor and Employment Relations, and Background Screening practice groups. She regularly advises businesses in a variety of industries, including health care, manufacturing, agriculture, restaurant/food service, construction, transportation/trucking, retail, engineering, information technology, and real estate. She earned a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and a bachelor’s from Loyola University Chicago. Rohlfing is a member of the American Bar Association, the Dane County Bar Association, and the Legal Association for Women.