Semitrailer driver charged in wild interstate chase

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A semitrailer driver from Iowa faces charges in Wisconsin after he allegedly led state troopers on a wild interstate chase.

The Portage Daily Register reported Wednesday that 27-year-old Kyle Futrel of Cherokee, Iowa, was charged Dec. 21 in Columbia County with multiple counts, including fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. He also was cited for first-offense operating under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint, state troopers received calls from motorists on Dec. 17 reporting a semitrailer was all over the road on Interstate 39-90-94. One caller said the truck had stopped in traffic and was backing up toward their vehicle.

A state trooper caught up with the semitrailer and followed it with emergency lights activated. According to the complaint, the truck deviated from the right lane onto the shoulder multiple times.

At one point the truck turned off all its lights while going about 50 mph. The trooper reported the truck nearly crashed into multiple vehicles before it finally came to a stop blocking the northbound lanes.

Futrel said he needed to pass an SUV and he turned off his lights to get the trooper’s attention, the complaint said.

Officers found 11 grams of methamphetamine in the truck as well as drug paraphernalia, the complaint said. The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and Futrel allegedly showed a number of indicators for impaired driving, the complaint said.

Futrel’s attorney, public defender Peter Middleton, declined comment.