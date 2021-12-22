Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Applicants wanted for Washington County Circuit Court judge

Applicants wanted for Washington County Circuit Court judge

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF December 22, 2021 11:29 am

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Washington County Circuit Court–Branch 3. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Todd Marten’s resignation, effective March 3, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process can contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo