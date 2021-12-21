Quantcast
New Richmond lawyer's license suspended for 60 days over fee misconduct

New Richmond lawyer’s license suspended for 60 days over fee misconduct

December 21, 2021

An independent New Richmond lawyer with a lengthy disciplinary history will see his law license suspended for 60 days for mishandling clients’ fees and failing to communicate properly.

