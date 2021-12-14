Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / News / 3 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle collision in Madison

3 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle collision in Madison

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com December 14, 2021 1:41 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say three people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the city’s east side on Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash happened about 9:20 a.m. when a sedan and an SUV collided on Highway 51 near Cottage Grove Road.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer says the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV were killed, while a passenger in the sedan suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. No identities have been released.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo