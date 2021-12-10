Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / 2021 Unsung Heroes / Lotharius helps Quarles keep up with clients during difficult times

Lotharius helps Quarles keep up with clients during difficult times

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com December 10, 2021 12:00 pm

Never one to settle, Amy Lotharius has eagerly taken on new duties in her position of business development manager at Quarles & Brady.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo