2021 Unsung Heroes / Hutchinson a 'steady hand' for Codilis, Moody & Circelli

Hutchinson a ‘steady hand’ for Codilis, Moody & Circelli

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 10, 2021 12:00 pm

Sandra Hutchinson’s job as a foreclosure processor may involve a lot of paperwork, but it’s the people she works with that makes it all worthwhile.

