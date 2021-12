Voeks joins Reinhart as an associate

Justin Voeks has joined Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren’s Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions and Private Equity practices in the firm’s Milwaukee office as an associate.

Since graduating magna cum laude from New York University School of Law in 2013, Voeks has focused on advising clients regarding legal issues in connection with complex corporate and commercial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, sales and dispositions, equity financings, dividend recapitalizations and corporate reorganizations. He also assists clients in developing, evaluating and implementing corporate governance policies and strategies.