Herrling Clark’s Scheuerman named officer with WAJ

Kristen Scheuerman, a partner at Herrling Clark Law Firm, has been named treasurer of the Wisconsin Association of Justice, and is scheduled to take over as president of the organization in 2026. She will be the organization’s sixth female president in its nearly 70-year history.

Scheuerman has belonged to the Wisconsin Association of Justice for 12 years. Prior to being appointed treasurer, she served the organization in several different capacities, including as a regional officer, a member of its board of directors and executive committee, program chair, and chair of both the New Lawyers Section and the Women’s Caucus.

The WAJ is the state’s largest voluntary bar organization and promotes the legal education of its members for the betterment of the trial bar profession. It also preserves access to the civil justice system by working with any government entity to advocate for the legal rights of all Wisconsin citizens.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as an officer with one of Wisconsin’s oldest and largest legal organizations,” Scheuerman said in a news release. “The Wisconsin Association of Justice continues to do outstanding work for both the legal industry and the citizens of Wisconsin. I look forward to providing leadership that allows the organization to continue to fill this important role.”