Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Jurisdiction – Class Action Fairness Act

Appellate Jurisdiction – Class Action Fairness Act

By: Derek Hawkins November 29, 2021 10:00 am

Ranita Railey clocked in and out of work at the Sunset Food Mart in Lake Forest, Illinois, by placing her hand on a biometric scanner.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo