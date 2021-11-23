Quantcast
Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins November 23, 2021 7:53 am

B.B. and E.B. appeal orders entered by the circuit court terminating their parental rights after a jury found that their children were in continuing need of protection or services. B.B. and E.B. argue that, throughout the grounds phase of the proceeding, the guardian ad litem improperly invoked the children’s best interests in her arguments to the jury and in the testimony she elicited from witnesses.

