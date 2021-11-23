Davis|Kuelthau recognized as one of ‘Best Law Firms’

For the 12th straight year, Davis|Kuelthau has been recognized as one of the country’s “Best Law Firms” as reported by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. This distinction showcases more than 11,000 law firms ranked nationally and regionally in a variety of legal practice areas.
Davis|Kuelthau ranked in the top tier across 15 practices:
Green Bay
- Corporate Law
- Environmental Law
- Labor Law-Management
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Milwaukee
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction Law
- Corporate Law
- Litigation-Construction
- Litigation-Land Use and Zoning
- Litigation-Municipal
- Mediation
- Municipal Law
- Non-Profit/Charities Law
- Real Estate Law
- Trusts and Estates Law
In Green Bay, the firm also ranked for Employment Law-Management and Trusts and Estates Law.
In metropolitan Milwaukee, the firm additionally ranked in the following 12 areas:
- Arbitration
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
- Environmental Law
- Government Relations Practice
- Land Use and Zoning Law
- Litigation-Environmental
- Litigation-Labor and Employment
- Litigation-Tax
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Tax Law
- Trademark Law.