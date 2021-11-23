Davis|Kuelthau recognized as one of ‘Best Law Firms’

For the 12th straight year, Davis|Kuelthau has been recognized as one of the country’s “Best Law Firms” as reported by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. This distinction showcases more than 11,000 law firms ranked nationally and regionally in a variety of legal practice areas.

Davis|Kuelthau ranked in the top tier across 15 practices:

Green Bay

Corporate Law

Environmental Law

Labor Law-Management

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Milwaukee

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Corporate Law

Litigation-Construction

Litigation-Land Use and Zoning

Litigation-Municipal

Mediation

Municipal Law

Non-Profit/Charities Law

Real Estate Law

Trusts and Estates Law

In Green Bay, the firm also ranked for Employment Law-Management and Trusts and Estates Law.

In metropolitan Milwaukee, the firm additionally ranked in the following 12 areas: