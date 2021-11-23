Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Davis|Kuelthau recognized as one of ‘Best Law Firms’

Davis|Kuelthau recognized as one of ‘Best Law Firms’

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF November 23, 2021 3:18 pm

For the 12th straight year, Davis|Kuelthau has been recognized as one of the country’s “Best Law Firms” as reported by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. This distinction showcases more than 11,000 law firms ranked nationally and regionally in a variety of legal practice areas.

Davis|Kuelthau ranked in the top tier across 15 practices:

Green Bay

  • Corporate Law
  • Environmental Law
  • Labor Law-Management
  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Milwaukee

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Construction Law
  • Corporate Law
  • Litigation-Construction
  • Litigation-Land Use and Zoning
  • Litigation-Municipal
  • Mediation
  • Municipal Law
  • Non-Profit/Charities Law
  • Real Estate Law
  • Trusts and Estates Law

In Green Bay, the firm also ranked for Employment Law-Management and Trusts and Estates Law.

In metropolitan Milwaukee, the firm additionally ranked in the following 12 areas:

  • Arbitration
  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
  • Environmental Law
  • Government Relations Practice
  • Land Use and Zoning Law
  • Litigation-Environmental
  • Litigation-Labor and Employment
  • Litigation-Tax
  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law
  • Tax Law
  • Trademark Law.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo