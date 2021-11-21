Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction

By: Derek Hawkins November 21, 2021 11:38 am

Richard Wood, pro se, appeals a judgment of eviction entered in favor of STB Investments LLC.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo