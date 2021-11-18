Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins November 18, 2021 9:36 am

Rodney Lewis Bowman, Sr., appeals from the judgments of conviction for charges of child abuse, strangulation, and witness intimidation, all arising out of his actions toward his sixteen-year-old daughter.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo