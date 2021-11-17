Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Summary Judgment – Title VII Violation

Summary Judgment – Title VII Violation

By: Derek Hawkins November 17, 2021 8:22 am

Citing an alleged budget deficit, the Board of Education of the City of Chicago (“the Board”) laid off approximately 1,077 teachers and 393 paraprofessional educators in the summer of 2011.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo