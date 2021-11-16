Wisconsin Super Lawyers selects 14 Davis|Kuelthau attorneys

Davis|Kuelthau has 14 of its attorneys across 11 practice areas and three offices named by Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine as top attorneys in Wisconsin for 2021. Additionally, three attorneys were recognized as Wisconsin Rising Stars.

The attorneys selected for inclusion in the 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine are:

Brookfield

Charles Maris, Trusts and Estates

Green Bay

Robert Burns, Labor and Employment

Sherry Coley, Business Litigation

Ted Warpinski, Environmental Litigation (10 years listed as a Super Lawyer)

Milwaukee

Dillon Ambrose, Business Litigation

James Braza, Construction Litigation

Scott Fiducci, Mergers and Acquisitions

Christopher Jaekels, Environmental

Kevin Lyons, Alternative Dispute Resolution

Matthew McClean, Business Litigation

Kathy Nusslock, Business Litigation (Top 25 Women in WI)

Brian Randall, Land Use/Zoning

Susan Schellinger, Insurance Coverage

Joseph Tierney IV, Real Estate

Attorneys selected as 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Stars are: