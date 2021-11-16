Wisconsin Super Lawyers selects 14 Davis|Kuelthau attorneys

Davis|Kuelthau has 14 of its attorneys across 11 practice areas and three offices named by Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine as top attorneys in Wisconsin for 2021. Additionally, three attorneys were recognized as Wisconsin Rising Stars.
The attorneys selected for inclusion in the 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine are:
Brookfield
- Charles Maris, Trusts and Estates
Green Bay
- Robert Burns, Labor and Employment
- Sherry Coley, Business Litigation
- Ted Warpinski, Environmental Litigation (10 years listed as a Super Lawyer)
Milwaukee
- Dillon Ambrose, Business Litigation
- James Braza, Construction Litigation
- Scott Fiducci, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Christopher Jaekels, Environmental
- Kevin Lyons, Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Matthew McClean, Business Litigation
- Kathy Nusslock, Business Litigation (Top 25 Women in WI)
- Brian Randall, Land Use/Zoning
- Susan Schellinger, Insurance Coverage
- Joseph Tierney IV, Real Estate
Attorneys selected as 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Stars are:
- Jacqueline Messler: Trusts and Estates, Brookfield
- Anthony Steffek: Labor and Employment, Green Bay
- Michael Van Someren: Real Estate, Milwaukee