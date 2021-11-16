Lindner & Marsack attorneys earn Super Lawyer designations

Lindner & Marsack placed four attorneys on the Super Lawyers list. Honorees include Douglas Feldman, Gary Marsack, Daniel Pedriana and Oyvind Wistrom. Feldman and Wistrom were also named as Best Lawyers by U.S. News & World Report, along with Daniel Finerty and Jonathan Swain.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Attorneys are selected using a rigorous, multi-phase rating process in which peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research.

Similarly, Best Lawyers rankings are based on a process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.