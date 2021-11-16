Habush attorneys recognized on 2021 Super Lawyers, Rising Stars

Habush Habush & Rottier Personal Injury Law Firm has 31 of its lawyers named as 2021 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. The following attorneys have been recognized as Super Lawyers:

Craig Christensen – Top 50%

Joseph Troy

Jacob Reis

Byron Conway

Ralph Tease – Top 50% and Top 10%

Edward Vopal – Top 50%

Christopher Duesing – Top 50%

Jason Knutson – Madison Top 25%

Christopher Rogers – Madison Top 25%

Daniel Rottier

Eric Ryberg

Elissa Bowlin

Laurence Fehring – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%

Robert Jaskulski – Top 50%

Timothy Trecek – Top 50%, Top 10% and Milwaukee Top 25%

Benjamin Wagner – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%

Steven Botzau – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%

Christine Esser – Top 50% and Female Top 25%

Jesse Blocher

James Fergal

Molly Lavin – Female Top 25%

Douglas Swanson

Susan Tyndall

Theresa Laughlin – Female Top 25%

Peter Young

The following attorneys have been recognized as Rising Stars:

Andrew Wier

David Blinka

Corey Lorenz

Breanne Snapp

Tony Dunn

Victoria Karcher

The Super Lawyers designation is given to no more than 5% of the lawyers in a given state. Recipients are selected based on peer nominations, as well as analysis from an attorney-led research team.