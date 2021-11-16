Quantcast
Habush attorneys recognized on 2021 Super Lawyers, Rising Stars

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF November 16, 2021 3:58 pm

Habush Habush & Rottier Personal Injury Law Firm has 31 of its lawyers named as 2021 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. The following attorneys have been recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Craig Christensen – Top 50%
  • Joseph Troy
  • Jacob Reis
  • Byron Conway
  • Ralph Tease – Top 50% and Top 10%
  • Edward Vopal – Top 50%
  • Christopher Duesing – Top 50%
  • Jason Knutson – Madison Top 25%
  • Christopher Rogers – Madison Top 25%
  • Daniel Rottier
  • Eric Ryberg
  • Elissa Bowlin
  • Laurence Fehring – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%
  • Robert Jaskulski – Top 50%
  • Timothy Trecek – Top 50%, Top 10% and Milwaukee Top 25%
  • Benjamin Wagner – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%
  • Steven Botzau – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%
  • Christine Esser – Top 50% and Female Top 25%
  • Jesse Blocher
  • James Fergal
  • Molly Lavin – Female Top 25%
  • Douglas Swanson
  • Susan Tyndall
  • Theresa Laughlin – Female Top 25%
  • Peter Young

The following attorneys have been recognized as Rising Stars:

  • Andrew Wier
  • David Blinka
  • Corey Lorenz
  • Breanne Snapp
  • Tony Dunn
  • Victoria Karcher

The Super Lawyers designation is given to no more than 5% of the lawyers in a given state. Recipients are selected based on peer nominations, as well as analysis from an attorney-led research team.

