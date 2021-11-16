Habush attorneys recognized on 2021 Super Lawyers, Rising Stars

Habush Habush & Rottier Personal Injury Law Firm has 31 of its lawyers named as 2021 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. The following attorneys have been recognized as Super Lawyers:
- Craig Christensen – Top 50%
- Joseph Troy
- Jacob Reis
- Byron Conway
- Ralph Tease – Top 50% and Top 10%
- Edward Vopal – Top 50%
- Christopher Duesing – Top 50%
- Jason Knutson – Madison Top 25%
- Christopher Rogers – Madison Top 25%
- Daniel Rottier
- Eric Ryberg
- Elissa Bowlin
- Laurence Fehring – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%
- Robert Jaskulski – Top 50%
- Timothy Trecek – Top 50%, Top 10% and Milwaukee Top 25%
- Benjamin Wagner – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%
- Steven Botzau – Top 50% and Milwaukee Top 25%
- Christine Esser – Top 50% and Female Top 25%
- Jesse Blocher
- James Fergal
- Molly Lavin – Female Top 25%
- Douglas Swanson
- Susan Tyndall
- Theresa Laughlin – Female Top 25%
- Peter Young
The following attorneys have been recognized as Rising Stars:
- Andrew Wier
- David Blinka
- Corey Lorenz
- Breanne Snapp
- Tony Dunn
- Victoria Karcher
The Super Lawyers designation is given to no more than 5% of the lawyers in a given state. Recipients are selected based on peer nominations, as well as analysis from an attorney-led research team.