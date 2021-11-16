GRGB lands attorneys on Super Lawyers, Rising Stars lists

The Milwaukee-based trial and litigation law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has announced that several attorneys from their team have been recognized as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by Super Lawyers Magazine.

The 10 individuals receiving the Super Lawyers distinction include Thomas Brown, Raymond Dall’Osto, Franklyn Gimbel, Joshua Gimbel, D. Michael Guerin, Kathryn Keppel, Patrick Knight, Erin Strohbehn and Christopher Strohbehn.

In addition to the Super Lawyers designation, Jason Luczak, Jaclyn Kallie, Russell Karnes and Max Stephenson were recognized as Rising Stars. This represents over half of the firm’s entire team of attorneys who received recognition for their abilities in the Wisconsin legal community.

The Super Lawyers designation is given to no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in a given state. Recipients are selected based on peer nominations, as well as analysis from an attorney-led research team.