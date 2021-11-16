10 Herrling Clark attorneys named Wisconsin Super Lawyers

Herrling Clark Law Firm had 10 of its attorneys named among the 2021 Wisconsin Super Lawyers.

Leading the group is Kevin Lonergan, who for the third consecutive year is rated among the top 10, and John Claypool and Robert Loomis, who are again ranked among the top 50.

Also named Super Lawyers are: Greg Curtis, Richard Elrod, Paula Hamer, Kelly Kelly, Charles Koehler, Michael Siddall and Kristen Scheuerman, who was also classified as a Rising Star.

The selection process for the annual Super Lawyers listings is multi-phased, consisting of peer nomination, independent research and peer evaluation. Attorneys who receive the highest point totals during the selection process are recognized as Super Lawyers.

Herrling Clark regularly has multiple attorneys named among the annual Super Lawyers listing. This marks the 15th year that Claypool has been included, and the 16th year that Loomis has been listed. Lonergan has also been named among the Super Lawyers for more than 15 years, and has been among the top-50 lawyers for eight consecutive years, the last three being in the top 10.