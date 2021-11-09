Quantcast
Termination of Parental Rights

November 9, 2021

L.M. appeals the order of the trial court terminating her parental rights to A.S.M. L.M. failed to appear at the initial hearing on the termination of parental rights petition and a default judgment was entered.

