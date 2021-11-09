Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Asked & Answered / Reinhart’s Misey steps before camera to spread word of tax expertise

Reinhart’s Misey steps before camera to spread word of tax expertise

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com November 9, 2021 1:32 pm

To show just how unwieldy and dense the federal tax code has become, Robert Misey recently tried to blow up the 6th volume of his IRS regulations using three rounds of fire crackers.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com

Dan Shaw is the managing editor at the Wisconsin Law Journal. He can be reached at dshaw@wislawjournal.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo