Man sought out judge’s condo for video about Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who filmed himself outside the door of a Minneapolis condominium unit he believed belonged to the judge presiding over the trial of a former Twin Cities police officer charged with manslaughter said his actions were about transparency and not intimidation.

Cortez Rice livestreamed himself standing outside the door of the unit he said belonged to Judge Regina Chu, at the same time protesters gathered outside Saturday evening to demand that the trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter be broadcast. Potter, who is White, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Rice said in an interview with the Star Tribune that his purpose in making the video is being manipulated by right wing interests and “people that support Kyle Rittenhouse,” who is standing trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I don’t know why people are saying I was there to intimidate her or anything because that wasn’t the case. I just made a live video on it and I was just there to make sure she can hear us,” he said.

Hennepin County District Court’s chief judge said he is confident in security leading up to the trial. Potter’s attorneys have said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she shot Wright.