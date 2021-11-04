Lazar launches campaign for Wisconsin Court of Appeals seat

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar has launched her campaign for the Wisconsin State Court of Appeals District II.

First elected to the Waukesha Circuit court in April 2015, she is the presiding judge in the Juvenile Division and has been a presiding judge in the Criminal Division, and was a Drug Treatment Court judge, as well as serving for two years in the circuit court’s Civil Division.

Lazar has also served as a Wisconsin assistant attorney general in the Special Litigation and Appeals Unit. Lazar was lead counsel in several civil litigation matters for the state, including the initial state court Act 10/collective bargaining case, the Capitol Access case, the federal redistricting matter, and the First Amendment challenge to the permitting system at the state Capitol, among many others.

She has served as the president of the Milwaukee Bar Association and was a member of its Board of Directors. Lazar also served two terms on the State of Wisconsin’s Board of Governors.

She earned her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from Mount Mary College and her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

District II of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals covers 12 counties in the southeastern corner of the state. The counties include Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago.