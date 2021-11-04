GRGB named among Best Law Firms

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has been named among the Best Law Firms in America by US News & World Report and Best Lawyers. Firms included are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Firms designated by U.S. News with a Best Law Firm title were broken down by specific practice area and “Tiers.” According to the methodology for the study, “the first tier in each metropolitan area includes those firms that scored within a certain percentage of the highest-scoring firm(s); the second tier, those firms that scored within a certain percentage of the next highest scoring firm(s), and so on.” Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.

The firm was recognized by US News and Best Lawyers as one of the Nation’s best law firms in 13 different practice areas, including Tier 1 in Appellate Practice, Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense: White Collar and General Practice, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law for Individuals and Personal Injury-Plaintiffs; Tier 2 in Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), and Litigation-Land Use & Zoning; and Tier 3 in Healthcare Law, Family Law, Litigation-Real Estate and Real Estate Law.