Behm joins Axley’s Madison office

Lili Behm has joined Axley’s Madison office in the areas of civil litigation and insurance defense.

A graduate of both Harvard University and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, Behm works with individuals, insurance companies and other businesses on legal matters relating to civil litigation including tort claims, breach of contract, bad faith claims and insurance policy coverage disputes.

Prior to joining Axley, she worked for another Madison firm, where she handled employment litigation, consumer matters and worker’s compensation cases. During and immediately after law school, she was a clerk and then an associate attorney at the Los Angeles office of an international litigation firm. Her work experience also includes an externship in the Chicago office of the Environmental Protection Agency and a judicial clerkship with Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.