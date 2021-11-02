Quantcast
Chief Justice Ziegler to deliver State of the Judiciary on Wednesday

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF November 2, 2021 3:38 pm

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler will deliver the State of the Judiciary address in Green Bay on Wednesday at the opening of the Annual Meeting of the Wisconsin Judicial Conference.

Following the chief justice’s remarks, Director of State Courts, Hon. Randy R. Koschnick, will present the Director of State Courts’ annual address.

The State of the Judiciary is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m., followed by the director’s remarks at about 1:45 p.m. The texts of the both speeches will be available on the court system’s web site at www.wicourts.gov after presentation.

Both addresses are scheduled to be streamed live on the WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network.

