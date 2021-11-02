Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Statute of Limitations

Abuse of Discretion – Statute of Limitations

By: Derek Hawkins November 2, 2021 7:47 am

The district court dismissed this personal injury case without prejudice for failure to timely serve the summons and complaint on the defendants.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo