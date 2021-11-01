Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / 6th Amendment Violation – Confrontation Clause

6th Amendment Violation – Confrontation Clause

By: Derek Hawkins November 1, 2021 7:52 am

Selina Schutt, her three young children, and her boyfriend, Jamayl Wash, were driving into her apartment complex in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when shots rang out.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo