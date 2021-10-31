Quarles & Brady attorneys to moderate Veterans Consortium pro bono training

Quarles & Brady, along with The Veterans Consortium, is holding pro bono training on Veterans Day.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program Training will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The virtual event will include presenters:

Gregory Block, Clerk of the Court, Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims

Judy Donegan, deputy executive director, The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

Courtney Smith, senior director of Volunteer Outreach and Education, The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program

Moderators from Quarles & Brady will be:

Michael Levey, national pro bono partner, Quarles & Brady

Thomas McDonell, associate/firm national coordinator, The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program, Quarles & Brady

The training will teach lawyers how to help veterans appeal unfavorable rulings by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These appeals involve a wide range of VA disability, educational assistance and survivor benefit and pension benefit claims. Veterans come to TVC because a claim has been denied or their disability compensation has been reduced or terminated.

TVC trains volunteer attorneys to represent veterans in their appeals of denials of disability benefits before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. With the guidance of a TVC mentor, volunteer attorneys review the record and prepare an initial brief. The cases are typically resolved in less than 50 hours, and oral argument is extremely rare. TVC reviews every case for merit before it is assigned to the volunteer attorney, which has led to an overall success rate of 82%. No expertise is required; this project can be undertaken by litigators and non-litigators alike.

To register for the program, CLICK HERE.