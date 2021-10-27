Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / 4th Amendment Violation – Search & Seizure

4th Amendment Violation – Search & Seizure

By: Derek Hawkins October 27, 2021 7:33 am

Caleb James Watson appeals from a judgment of conviction for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), third offense, contending the circuit court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo